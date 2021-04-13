About Season Three
Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. A year inside a typical American courthouse. This season we tell you the extraordinary stories of ordinary cases. One courthouse, told week by week.
A young woman at a bar is slapped on the butt. So why’s she the one in jail?
